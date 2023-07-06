Ohio State is expecting a major BOOM today as 2024 four-star defensive back set to commit

Like everybody else, Ohio State’s staff deserves a little vacation every once in a while, and the Buckeye coaches are enjoying some much-needed time away right now. With the hectic month of June camps now in the rearview mirror, Ryan Day and his crew can sit back for a moment or two and see the fruits of their labor hopefully begin to take hold.

Putting in countless hours of work with official visitors and even evaluations, Ohio State’s June was as busy as could be and the goal is to see some rewards for their efforts. A few instances of good news have already presented themselves and later today could be the next in a line of many more BOOOOOMing good things to come.

Buckeyes looking for another BOOM later today

It might sound ironic because he’s yet to be committed, but the recruitment of Arizona native Miles Lockhart has been one of the easier processes to follow. The four-star defensive back was offered by Ohio State last June and since then, it’s seemingly been all Buckeyes. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound cornerback has tallied up an impressive offer list with over 20 schools in the mix, and though programs such as Oregon, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, and a host of others fall under that category, OSU has far and away been the heavy favorite throughout.

Simply put, this recruitment has been pretty easy to keep track of because Lockhart hasn’t waivered from his interest in Ohio State. Making it clear publicly numerous times, he’s been vocal that the Buckeyes are the team to beat and he hasn’t been shy about that being the case for some time. Hearing from multiple analysts, this is a recruitment that’s a breath of fresh air for many. Not to place any blame on other top targets, but Lockhart has just been direct in his desires. You can’t fault a kid for wanting to go through the process and even enjoy the attention that recruitment can bring, but Miles certainly has been a welcomed difference.

Announce his commitment in just a few hours, the Buckeyes are the team to beat and it would be a complete shock if Ohio State isn’t the pick here. Tallying up another 247Sports crystal ball prediction last night, every single submission is in favor of the Buckeyes, including many from the top analysts in the country who can be trusted to make the right call.

The No. 365 player nationally, Lockhart is the 33rd-best cornerback in the country and the eighth-best player in Arizona for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite grades. Maybe not the highest-ranked cornerback, Ohio State has no trouble with where he’s currently slated as he has long been a priority on the team’s board and should be a major addition to the class when all is said and done. As the second CB in the class — joining Bryce West — there are likely two spots more spots at the position in the Buckeyes’ class, and Ohio State knows exactly who it wants to claim them.

Some advice here, be excited about this commitment if it does come to pass. While some higher-ranked targets are out there and getting close to deciding their own fate, if this does end up going in favor of the Buckeyes, celebrate what is clearly a kid dedicated to the program and doing things the right way. It’s just a matter of time now, but a BOOM should be coming!

Quick Hits:

Also set to decide later today is 2024 defensive back Jakob Gude. The four-star safety has an impressive offer list of over 20 schools and the Buckeyes are one of them. Though Ohio State has been in the mix down the stretch, Gude is likely headed to UCF as the lone crystal ball prediction favors him heading to Orlando, Florida.

While any offered player is worth watching, Gude would be a pretty big surprise if he chose the Buckeyes. At any rate, Ohio State is still in a good position with some of its top targets at the safety position and will continue to put in the work until at least one is added to the mix.