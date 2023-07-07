Ohio State Football Countdown: 57

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 57 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Jerron Cage’s 57-yard fumble return TD vs. Penn State (2021)

There is something special about a big man touchdown, especially when that score is pivotal in a close game between two ranked teams. Jerron Cage’s 57-yard fumble return TD turned out to be massive in what ended up a 33-24 win for the Buckeyes in yet another hotly contested matchup against Penn State in 2022. Ohio State forced three total turnovers in the game on a pair of fumbles and a pick, while C.J. Stroud threw for 305 yards and a TD. TreVeyon Henderson paced the ground game with 152 yards rushing and a TD.

Players to Wear the #57 (since 2010):