BOOM!!!! Ohio State adds four-star cornerback Miles Lockhart to 2024 class

BOOM! Buckeyes add four-star defensive back to 2024 class

If you keep up with Ohio State football recruiting, you knew that a commitment from Miles Lockhart was practically a given going into his announcement yesterday. Lockhart surprised nobody on Thursday when he committed to Ohio State, but the coaching staff was thrilled that he was finally a member of the 2024 class nonetheless.

The Buckeyes are getting a 5-foot-10, 185-pound track star that will add elite running abilities to the cornerback room. A defensive back that can play both man and zone coverage, Lockhart is a fit at all aspects of Ohio State’s CB room. Maybe his most important quality though is his loyalty and desire to be a Buckeye. While some may look at his relatively lower ranking and think the Buckeyes are settling, rest assured that his addition was a priority for the coaches.

Now at two cornerbacks for this current cycle — with Bryce West also committed — position coach Tim Walton and the rest of Ohio State’s staff can focus on landing the next elite target, in-state product Aaron Scott from Springfield. Having Lockhart officially in the fold along with West, gives the Buckeyes two dynamic playmakers who will continue to peer-recruit Scott. If he does make it three cornerbacks in the class, there’s a solid chance that Ohio State will try to land a fourth.

The No. 365 player nationally and the 33rd best cornerback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Lockhart is the 18th member of the Ohio State class which sits at No. 2 in the national rankings. Inching them closer to Georgia for the top overall spot, the Buckeyes have six fewer commitments and are heavily in the mix for some of the top players still available. At any rate, this BOOM was welcomed with open arms and is one the fanbase should be thrilled about. Good things are happening in Columbus and more looks to be on the way.

Quick Hits:

Also a talking point yesterday, the commitment status of Jakob Gude is now official. A prospect with an Ohio State offer, Gude kept the Buckeyes in the mix down the stretch with his final schools, but as predicted by many, Gude committed elsewhere and is now a member of UCF’s 2024 class.

The No. 416 player nationally, Jakob is also ranked as the 39th best safety in the country per the 247Sports Composite grades for the 2024 class. The Buckeyes are still in a solid spot with their safety recruiting efforts. With multiple top targets still on their board and highly interested in Ohio State, the staff isn’t worried about this one coming off the board.

It happens every year and this cycle is no exception, but Ohio State commits are always easy to point out on Twitter and other social media outlets. Proud of their respective commitments, many of these future Buckeyes are out recruiting players via social media on the regular and go as far as to hint when positive aspects are coming for the current class.

Yesterday, multiple commits took to Twitter to share their support of the Miles Lockhart commitment and it goes to show how connected this class already is, but also players who will be great fits in Columbus for what this program is trying to be about with their culture.

Certainly, in the coming days and even weeks, more of the good news will be hinted at with this 2024 class in a primo spot to really take off.

Told ya sooooo ‍♂️ Number one class soon… be on the lookout — Deontae Armstrong (@DeonArmstrong30) July 6, 2023