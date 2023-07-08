Ohio State Football Countdown: 56

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 56 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Chris Olave’s 56-yard TD vs. Clemson (2021)

Who better than Chris Olave to score the dagger against Clemson in the 2021 Sugar Bowl? The Buckeyes finally got revenge on the Tigers in a 49-28 blowout, as Olave finished the game with six catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Fields was spectacular in this one, throwing for 385 yards and six TDs, while Trey Sermon was fantastic on the ground as well with 193 yards rushing and a score. It took a full-team effort to knock off Dabo Swinney’s team, as Ohio State defeated Clemson for the first time in program history (five total meetings).

Players to Wear the #56 (since 2010):