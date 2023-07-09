Ohio State Football Countdown: 55

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 55 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Blake Haubeil’s 55-yard FG vs. Northwestern (2019)

Despite a rain-soaked night in Evanston, Blake Haubeil drilled a career-long 55-yard field goal — the second-longest in Ohio State history — to close out a 31-3 first half for the Buckeyes. Haubeil was an incredibly reliable kicker in his 50 total games, going a perfect 146-of-146 on extra points during that span and making 28 of his 35 field goal attempts (80%). His best season was that 2019 campaign, wherein nailed 13 of his 15 field goal tries and knocked down all 85 extra points. Ohio State went on to win that Northwestern game 52-3.

Players to Wear the #55 (since 2010):