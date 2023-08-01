Ohio State Football Countdown: 32

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 32 days remaining.

Play of the Day: DeVier Posey’s 32-yard TD vs. Wisconsin (2009)

The second play on this countdown to fall just outside of the prior decade, DeVier Posey makes this excellent snag against Wisconsin for a 32-yard touchdown in 2009. It was truly a different era of Ohio State football back then, as Posey led the team in this game with just two catches for 54 yards and the score. Terrelle Pryor attempted only 13 passes, completing five of them for 87 yards. The Buckeyes beat the Badgers 31-13, and this was the only TD scored on offense. Otherwise, Ohio State scored on a pair of pick-sixes, a kick return and a field goal.

Players to Wear the #32 (since 2010):