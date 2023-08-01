Ohio State offers four-star wide receiver, Miami commit

July was a big month for the Ohio State football team when it came to recruiting. The Buckeyes saw both wins and losses in July, but overall the month was a massive success for the program. This past month, the Buckeyes earned commitments from five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott and four-star cornerbacks Miles Lockhart and Aaron Scott. The team also earned a commitment from 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. this past weekend.

Ohio State once again holds claim to the No. 1 class in the Big Ten this cycle, and sits only behind Georgia in the 247Sports Class Rankings — and they are far from finished.

The Buckeyes are hoping to add to their class later this week as five-star safety KJ Bolden is scheduled to commit August 5, and will be deciding between Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State. For a long time, Bolden’s recruitment has believed to be down to Georgia and Ohio State, but both Auburn and Florida State have come on strong as of late.

This is to say, it is anyone’s guess what Bolden will decide later this week, but the Buckeyes certainly are in the mix and are viewed as favorites to some. Bolden is one of the Buckeyes’ biggest remaining targets as the team is focusing on the defensive side of the ball to close things out.

While defense will be the primary focal point moving forward, don’t expect the team to completely forget about offense.

Ohio State offers four-star Miami WR commit

If there is one certainty in college football recruiting, it is that nothing is certain until a recruit signs their name on the dotted line either during the Early Signing Period or on National Signing Day.

Ohio State was recently on the wrong side of this rule when 2025 five-star safety Jontae Gilbert de-commit from the team this past weekend. However, the Buckeyes also know this applies to every recruit committed to any program, and because of this, Ohio State recently offered 2024 four-star wide receiver and Miami commit, Chance Robinson (Fort Lauderdale, FL / St. Thomas Aquinas.)

Robinson committed to Miami in April and has not hinted at swaying from his pledge. However, an offer from the Buckeyes is certainly something that would be tough for him to not at least consider.

Ohio State’s wide receiver room, led by Brian Hartline, has been the best in college football as of late — and this unarguable. Sending multiple first-rounders to the NFL is all the proof anybody needs, and recruits have taken notice. Because of this, when Ohio State offers a WR, they typically listen... even if they are committed elsewhere.

The Buckeyes are off to an incredible start building a WR haul in this cycle with commits from five-star WR’s Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, but Hartline wants to add one or two more commits at the position. One of the program’s biggest targets at the position is four-star Jeremiah McClellan.

Ohio State has long been recruiting McClellan, and the team has been thought of as the leader in his recruitment for most of it. Ohio State also holds 100-percent of the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. However, as of late Oregon has been coming on strong for McClellan, and there is a realistic chance the Ducks have evened the score with the Buckeyes for McClellan. The offer to Robinson could be a direct result of this.

Or, the Buckeyes could just really like what they have seen of Robinson and they feel confidant on McClellan as well. Ohio State really wants to add one more commitment at the position, but would happily make room for both McClellan and Robinson if they both wanted to join the team.

It needs to be noted, McClellan recently took to social media to ask if Ohio State was his next “home.”

Robinson is the No. 23 WR prospect and is the No. 151 overall prospect. He is also the No. 23 recruit out of Florida. McClellan is the No. 18 WR and is the No. 108 overall prospect. He is also the No. 4 recruit out of Missouri.