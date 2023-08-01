Ohio State women’s basketball heads to Bahamas for November Pink Flamingo tournament

Tuesday, the Ohio State women’s basketball team brought its number of confirmed 2023-24 games from one to three. That’s when the Buckeyes announced on social media their involvement in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.

The Buckeyes are Bahamas bound in November! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/LlFfQGFM7V — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) August 1, 2023

Ohio State’s involvement in the tournament was first reported on June 8, with the Pink Flamingo tournament already featuring eight confirmed teams. It took almost two months for the final word to come down that one of those spots is filled by the scarlet and gray.

The Buckeyes face two teams where there’s not much history between the sides. On Nov. 20, Ohio State faces the East Carolina Pirates of the American Athletic Conference.

Last season, the Pirates ended the season with a 23-10 record, good for third in the conference. However, a conference tournament run that included an upset win over the Memphis Tigers put East Carolina into the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates ultimately fell to the No. 4 Texas Longhorns 40-79.

East Carolina and Ohio State have only faced each other in women’s basketball once in the teams’ histories. On Dec. 30, 1978, the Buckeyes fell to the Pirates in a close 81-80 defeat. That season, the scarlet and gray ended their impressive three-year run as Big Ten champions with a 19-11 record.

On Nov. 22, Ohio State takes on the other OSU: Oklahoma State University.

Last season, the Cowgirls went 21-12 (10-8), earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid. The No. 8 seed lost in the first round to the Miami Hurricanes; the Cinderella story of the tournament.

Oklahoma State and Ohio State faced off only once too, this time with a Buckeyes victory on Nov. 22, 2009, a 93-72 win for the scarlet and gray.

While Ohio State was busy in the transfer portal, losing three players and adding three of their own, Oklahoma State’s had a big roster turnover. The Cowgirls added seven from the portal this offseason, after losing six following the early tournament exit. That’s because Oklahoma State head coach Jacie Hoyt is still building her team after joining the Cowgirls in 2022.

By November, all 10 teams at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship will already be multiple games into the season, softening the overhaul of transfers some teams face entering the 23-24 season.

Joining the Buckeyes in the Bahamas are the Penn State Nittany Lions and Purdue Boilermakers. Penn State faces familiar teams in the tournament, taking on the Cowgirls on Nov. 20 and the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, the same Trojans side Ohio State starts its season against on Nov. 6

For the Boilermakers, they take on the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs, a tough pair of SEC teams. Here’s a full list of the matchups, also announced Tuesday along with the Buckeyes’ involvement.

All games in the tournament will air live on FloHoops. The Buckeyes game against East Carolina tips off at 1:30 p.m. ET and Oklahoma State and Ohio State start at 6:30 p.m. ET.