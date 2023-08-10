Ohio State Football Countdown: 23

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 23 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Michael Thomas’ 23-yard TD vs. Indiana (2015)

You may have forgotten that other players besides Ezekiel Elliott showed up to this game against the Hoosiers in 2015 — and rightfully so! However, in between Elliott ripping off 55, 65, and 75-yard touchdowns, Michael Thomas hauled in this 23-yard TD to put Ohio State up two scores at the start of the 4th quarter. It was the lone passing TD in the game for Cardale Jones, who finished with 245 yards and a pick. Jalin Marshall led the way through the air with six catches for 110 yards, but Thomas was right behind him with four grabs for 54 yards and the score. The Buckeyes would go on to win ugly, 34-27.

Players to Wear the #23 (since 2010):