Two top defensive backs keep Ohio State on shortlist as they narrow down recruitment

In the heat of fall camp, Ohio State is preparing for the quickly approaching season as they will head to Bloomington to take on Indiana in the 2023 opener. in just over three weeks. Hard at work, the coaching staff has made it no secret that there are a few battles that are ongoing such as at quarterback and on the offensive line, but it s also appears that several other key pieces are starting to fall into place.

Whether it be the defensive side of the ball with Sonny Styles, Lathan Ransom, and Ja’Had Carter appearing to be the first three up in a very deep safety room, the Buckeyes are figuring it out and that’s all you can ask for. On the offensive side, TreVeyon Henderson is showing he’s back to full health with the way he’s competed and — like the defense — there are more than a few names that are standing out as candidates to have really solid seasons.

At any rate, with just a few short weeks until kickoff, Ryan Day and his crew have a lot of work still to be done, but the staff is also making time to keep up on recruiting. Keeping in constant communication with many of their top targets, Ohio State is fully dedicated to keeping the recruiting momentum going.

Five-star defensive back target down to five

In the current 2024 class, Ohio State has arguably the best haul of cornerback commits in the country. Anchored by Bryce West, Miles Lockhart, and Aaron Scott, the Buckeyes have a trio that could go against anyone. Making it happen in-state, Tim Walton has to be credited for keeping Ohio’s best guys at home. And when you factor in Lockhart from Arizona, that makes a pretty impressive three-CB group, however, Walton and company would love to add a fourth. Knowing the importance of that position, and how injuries and departures can create a lot of uncertainty in the secondary, four cornerbacks is the goal for this class.

As the fall gets closer, more and more guys in the current cycle have come off of the board, but the good news for Ohio State is some of their highest remaining wish-list targets are keeping them in the mix while they narrow things down. Working towards the end of his recruitment, yesterday five-star target Kobe Black (Waco, Texas/Connally) took to his Twitter to share the latest update by narrowing it down to just five schools that remain options for the prospect.

The No. 24 player nationally, Black is the third-best cornerback in the class and the sixth-best player from Texas per the 247Sports Composite rankings. With 30 offers to his name from all of the top schools in the country, being in the fold this late is a major accomplishment. Alongside the Buckeyes in making the cut for Kobe’s services are LSU, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Of course, down the stretch, this won’t be an easy recruitment to win as the others will be shooting their shot just as often, but the Buckeyes can point toward their overall track record at developing his position, but also continue to play the Texas card as many of their cornerbacks in the last few cycles have come from the Lone Star State.

As it stands, Texas holds the lone 247Sports crystal ball prediction, but with how well the rest of this class has gone at the spot, you can’t count out the Buckeyes.

2025 defensive back keeps OSU in it

In keeping with the trend of Ohio State making the cut, yesterday another cornerback kept the Buckeyes in the mix when trimming his list of schools down to 12. A class of 2025 product, Blake Woodby (Baltimore, Mary./St. Frances Academy) is currently the No. 86 player nationally and the 11th best cornerback for the 2025 cycle per the 247Sports Composite grades. With offers from over 20 schools, including some of the best in the country such as Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, USC, and others, it’s not a surprise to see the 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete hold a four-star grade.

Wanting to focus on some of the more serious contenders though, Woodby kept Maryland, Rutgers, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami, Clemson, Stanford, Boston College, Tennessee, Arizona State, and Ohio State in the fold as he weights his options.

Owning an offer from the Buckeyes since last December, Blake has long been on the minds of the Ohio State staff, and with how well they typically recruit the DMV areas, this should be one they stay in the thick of moving forward. The 2024 class will continue to be the first priority of course, but it’s never too early to start putting in the effort toward the future.