Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day provides surprising updates on offensive line position battles

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State football coach Ryan Day’s Wednesday, Aug. 9 press conference following the announcement that athletic director Gene Smith would be retiring next June after 19 years at the helm of the athletic department. Day talks about his relationship with Smith, shares some memories, and discusses how involved he hopes to be in the selection of the new AD.

Turning his attention to the field, the coach provides some significant updates to the position battles along the offensive line, the injury situation with Omari Abor, and how things are progressing in the quarterback competition.

