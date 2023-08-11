Ohio State Football Countdown: 22

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 22 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Sean Nuernberger’s 22-yard FG vs. Alabama (2015)

I believe this is the second field goal that made the countdown, and honestly I just wanted another excuse to talk about the 2015 Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama. Many likely dont remember the early goings of this game, but Ohio State actually scored first on this field goal by Sean Nuernberger. The Tide would outscore the Buckeyes 21-6 until late in the second quarter, when OSU began their comeback, leading to the 42-35 win for the good guys. As far as Nuernberger goes, the kicker went a perfect 216-for-216 on extra points during his time in Columbus, knocking down 36-of-50 field goal attempts including a career-high 17 during the 2017 season.

Players to Wear the #22 (since 2010):