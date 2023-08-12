Ohio State Football Countdown: 21

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 21 days remaining.

Play of the Day: J.T. Barrett’s 21-yard TD run vs. Michigan (2017)

We’ve already shown a couple of plays from this game thus far during this countdown, but this easy 21-yard rushing touchdown for J.T. Barrett opened up the floodgates for Ohio State, who trailed 14-0 at the time but would outscore Michigan 31-6 the rest of the way en route to a 31-20 victory for the Buckeyes. A hobbled Barrett was not great through the air, going just 3-for-8 passing with 30 yards, but did manage to throw and run for a TD apiece before he was eventually replaced by Dwayne Haskins, and the rest is history.

Players to Wear the #21 (since 2010):