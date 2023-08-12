Get ready for the season with this limited edition Training Camp Brutus bobblehead

Let’s be honest; it’s been over seven months since the football Buckeyes have been on the field for a real game and no matter the amount of scrimmages, film sessions, and trips to the weight room, there is still work to be done during fall camp... and the same applies to Brutus Buckeye.

Now, you can commemorate the start of a new season as hope springs eternal with a new training camp Brutus bobblehead from our friends at FOCO. This limited-edition item stands 8 inches tall and is completely hand-painted and depicts Brutus pushing a tackling dummy in front of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Brutus doesn’t exactly have great technique, he needs to get lower so that his pad level is beneath that of the player he’s blocking, but that’s nothing that a few fall practices couldn’t fix! In fact, you can help with that, because this bobblehead is interactive!

The bobble features Brutus standing atop a field and is connected to a lever on the side that allows you to move the nutty mascot across the field. The front of the base displays Brutus’s name alongside the Ohio State logo. Above the Woody is a sign that says “Back to Work” to remind Brutus that even mascots have to get back to the grind.

There are only 144 of these bobbleheads available, so you need to order yours right away. They sell for $95 and make the perfect addition to your Ohio State shrine in honor of the new football season!

FOCO has been killing it with Ohio State bobbleheads in recent months. For Memorial Day, the company released an “I Want You” Uncle Sam-inspired Brutus bobblehead and following the NFL Draft, they released figures to celebrate the selections of C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr., and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Then, last fall, they released an absolute must-have Brutus “Then and Now” bobblehead featuring the current and original versions of everybody’s favorite poisonous nut!

And in October 2022, to celebrate Halloween, the company released a “Phantom of the Opera-themed bobblehead featuring our boy Brutus in a picture-perfect Spooky Season costume. The company also released a Thanksgiving Day Parade-inspired Brutus bobblehead and a Brutus in Christmas pajamas in front of the fireplace bobblehead. Also, last summer, FOCO released very snazzy Brutus Buckeye Bighead.

In addition, FOCO just released a pair of bobbleheads to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium. One features Brutus, while the other shows Woody Hayes strutting above The Horseshoe. Also, OSU great Chris Olave got his own Gate Series bobblehead joining fellow former Buckeye greats Chase Young, Justin Fields, Cameron Heyward, Carlos Hyde, Joey Bosa, and Michael Thomas who had their boobleheads released last August.

As someone with a borderline unhealthy Ohio State bobblehead/collectible addiction, I can think of no better way to celebrate the final unofficial season before college football than with one (or all) of these magnificent merchandising masterpieces.

And, if actually care about teams other than Ohio State, FOCO has some other Americana Mascot options that you might be interested in as well.