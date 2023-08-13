Ohio State Football Countdown: 20

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 20 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Demario McCall’s 20-yard TD vs. Rutgers (2016)

It would not be a true Ohio State countdown if we did not include fan-favorite Demario McCall scoring a touchdown. Spending some time on both sides of the ball over his six-year stint in Columbus, the Buckeyes never truly figured out how to best use the dynamic athlete. Still, McCall managed to rack up nearly 900 yards of total offense with eight total TDs on offense before switching to defense in 2021, where he played sparingly. A really fun player whenever he got on the field, it would be really interesting to see how Brian Hartline and Ryan Day would look to utilize his skillset in the current offense.

Players to Wear the #20 (since 2010):