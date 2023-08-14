Ohio State Football Countdown: 19

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 19 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Carlos Hyde’s 19-yard TD vs. Iowa (2013)

Probably the most famous run of Carlos Hyde’s illustrious Ohio State career, the Buckeye running back refused to be brought down en route to the end zone. He probably ran closer to 30-plus yards on this 19-yard touchdown, and it was not his only contribution to what would be a 34-24 victory for the home team. Hyde finished the contest with 24 carries for 149 yards and two scores, while Braxton Miller did typical Braxton Miller things with 222 yards passing and two TDs with an additional 102 yards on the ground. Ohio State trailed in this game 7-0, 10-3 and 17-10 before finally taking the lead in the fourth quarter.

