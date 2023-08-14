Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day announces season-long suspension, but not starting quarterback

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State football coach Ryan Day’s Monday, Aug. 14 press conference. He opens his statement by announcing that tight-end Bennett Christian has been suspended for the entire 2023 season after testing positive for a banned substance. He will continue to practice with the team but will be ineligible to play. While the head coach did indicate that he would like to have a starting quarterback named this week, he is not yet ready to make that decision.

However, it does appear that Jimmy Simmons is close to being named the starter at left tackle with Josh Fryar on the right side. Day discusses that and more in the presser.

Watch the full press conference here: https://www.facebook.com/100064420764733/videos/221425700483878

