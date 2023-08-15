Ohio State Football Countdown: 18

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 18 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Dontre Wilson’s 18-yard TD vs. Rutgers (2016)

Dontre Wilson was essentially Curtis Samuel light at Ohio State before injuries hampered his career. Ranking fourth on the team with nearly 1,000 total yards as a freshman, the speedster was exactly the type of H-back Urban Meyer loved in his offense. Unfortunately, Wilson broke his foot during his sophomore season against Michigan State, and things were never quite the same after that. He did, however, make some contributions during his senior season in 2016, including this 18-yard TD against Rutgers. In total, Wilson put up nearly 1,300 yards as a kick returner and 1,353 yards from scrimmage as a Buckeye.

Players to Wear the #18 (since 2010):