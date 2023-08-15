Ohio State set to host big time 2024 offensive line prospect

The Ohio State football team has had a busy start to August when it comes to recruiting. The Buckeyes earned a third wide receiver commitment this weekend when Jeremiah McClellan joined five-stars Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham in what is another incredible haul at the position by Brian Hartline.

Ohio State is not done yet, and will hope to add to its class again before the month is up. With the regular season right around the corner, a lot of focus will shift towards the current roster of Buckeyes. However, recruiting never takes a backseat for the Buckeyes and that will continue into the fall.

Ohio State to host four-star OT

One of the Buckeye’s biggest priority positions to close out the 2024 class is at offensive tackle. Ohio State has four commitments up front this class in four-stars Ian Moore, Devontae Armstrong and three-stars Deontae Armstrong and Marc Nave. The Buckeyes want to add a prolific offensive tackle alongside this group, and will get a chance to improve their standing with 2024 four-star OT Jordan Seaton (Washington DC, IMG Academy) later this fall.

Jordan Seaton, the nation's No. 2 OT, tells @ChadSimmons_ that he has locked in six official visits this fall‼️



He will also take an unofficial visit to Alabama on Oct. 21.



Ohio State has long been recruiting Seaton, offering him in September of 2022. Because of this relationship, back in March when Seaton dropped a top schools list of 14 schools, Ohio State made the cut. The Buckeyes have continued to recruit the blue-chip tackle and will soon get a chance to host him on an official visit, the weekend Ohio State hosts Maryland.

Alongside Ohio State, Seaton will also take an official visit with LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and South Carolina. He will also take an unofficial visit with Alabama.

Seaton’s recruitment is still wide open and Ohio State has to like that they are one of the schools that will have the chance to host him on an official visit.

Ohio State is also still heavily recruiting five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker (Santa Ana CA / Mater Dei) although they are far from alone. Regarded by many as the top OT in the 2024 class, Baker is considering schools like Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, Nebraska, among others. However, Texas appears to have a slight edge over the Buckeyes at this point in time.

Baker does not yet have a commitment date, but there is a chance he decides before his senior season, whereas Seaton likely will not as he has official visits scheduled for the Fall. If Baker were to commit to Texas, Ohio State would love to add Seaton as a finishing piece to its offensive line haul in the 2024 class. They would easily make room for both if the opportunity were to arise.

Seaton is the No. 1 IOL in the 2024 class and is the No. 39 overall prospect. He is also the No. 6 recruit from DC. Baker is the No. 1 OT in the 2024 class and is the No. 21 overall prospect. He is also the No. 2 recruit from California.

Quick Hits

Ohio State will not need to wait long to see if it will be adding to its 2024 recruiting class, following the commitment of McClellan. Five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston (Buford, GA / Buford) is scheduled to commit Aug. 22. Houston is the No. 4 DL prospect and would make for a huge addition in the Buckeyes defensive line haul alongside five-star Justin Scott.

Houston is also considering Georgia, Alabama, USC and Clemson, but the Buckeyes are the current favorites with both of the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.