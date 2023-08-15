Silver Bullets Podcast: Black stripes, watch lists, commitments, B1G West predictions

We are back to our weekly season schedule!

There’s a ton of news and we can’t possibly get to everything, but we did get to a lot of things. Even though we’re not big recruiting news guys, we did get to talk a little bit about two new Ohio State recruits, and maybe it says a lot about us that we spent more time discussing the new preferred walk on long snapper than the four-star wide receiver.

Preseason is the time for watch lists and at Ohio State, there are usually going to be players on the watch list for every major award. We go through the Walter Camp, Butkus Award, Thorpe Award, and Doak Walker Award watch lists and discuss the Buckeyes from whom folks will be expecting big things in 2023.

After that, we dove into the most recent Buckeyes to get their black stripes removed from their helmets. These weren’t exactly surprises but they were interesting. We also talked about Omari Abor’s unfortunate injury that will once again sideline him “for at least two months.”

But wait, there’s more!

Gene Smith is calling it a career as Ohio State’s athletic director next year. We talked a little about the job he’s done and who might be the next AD (and why it will take annoyingly longer to get a new one without a new university president).

We couldn’t possibly not talk about the Big Ten’s expansion, with Oregon and Washington joining the party. We also weighed in on why we think the Pac 12 disintegrated and which other schools we could see in the B1G in the coming years.

Jim Harbaugh’s suspension wasn’t officially sanctioned by the committee on rules infractions and for some dumb reason that means he will skate through 2023 without a suspension — instead getting to postpone any consequences until 2024. So...what happens if he jumps to the NFL after this season? [thinking face emoji]

Finally, we’re bringing you our predictions for how the Big Ten West will shake out by the end of the 2023 season. We surprised each other. Did we surprise you?

We’re finally back to our in-season broadcast schedule, returning to our weekly format as we ramp up for the 2023 Ohio State football season. In the meantime, feel free to reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.

