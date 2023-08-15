Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 15, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Counting Down to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 19
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State’s Kourt Williams tore ACL, out for 2023 season
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
OSU TE Christian ineligible after testing positive for banned substance
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Not Yet Ready to Name Starting Quarterback, Offensive Tackles After Ohio State’s Saturday Scrimmage
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State coach Ryan Day analyzes team after first scrimmage, updates QB competition, other key battles
Grant Hughes, 247Sports
AP Top 25 notable— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 14, 2023
Ohio State is ranked in the preseason for the 35th consecutive year, a record.https://t.co/wkW0Fuag6q
Ryan Day Not Ready to Name Starters at Offensive Tackle or Center Yet, but Pleased with Progress: “I Think We Have a Chance to Have a Really Good O-Line”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: What is the most encouraging news out of preseason camp thus far?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
How does Ryan Day think Ohio State’s first fall camp scrimmage went?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Key Takeaways as Ryan Day evaluates first Ohio State camp scrimmage
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Player to Watch: Denzel Burke seeks return to form he showed in freshman season
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
we tried to text this to Paris, but he blocked us too pic.twitter.com/ntehqq4drx— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 14, 2023
Running back Ezekiel Elliott agrees to one-year deal with Patriots
Andrew Gillis, cleveland.com
Key takeaways from Tony Alford, Buckeye RBs as camp competition heats up
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and Defensive End J.T. Tuimoloau Among 86 Players on Bednarik Award Watch List
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
