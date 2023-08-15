Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 15, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Counting Down to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 19

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Kourt Williams tore ACL, out for 2023 season

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

OSU TE Christian ineligible after testing positive for banned substance

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Not Yet Ready to Name Starting Quarterback, Offensive Tackles After Ohio State’s Saturday Scrimmage

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State coach Ryan Day analyzes team after first scrimmage, updates QB competition, other key battles

Grant Hughes, 247Sports

That seems good...

AP Top 25 notable



Ohio State is ranked in the preseason for the 35th consecutive year, a record.https://t.co/wkW0Fuag6q — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 14, 2023

Ryan Day Not Ready to Name Starters at Offensive Tackle or Center Yet, but Pleased with Progress: “I Think We Have a Chance to Have a Really Good O-Line”

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What is the most encouraging news out of preseason camp thus far?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

How does Ryan Day think Ohio State’s first fall camp scrimmage went?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Key Takeaways as Ryan Day evaluates first Ohio State camp scrimmage

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Player to Watch: Denzel Burke seeks return to form he showed in freshman season

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Paris is going to be a problem in the league.

we tried to text this to Paris, but he blocked us too pic.twitter.com/ntehqq4drx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 14, 2023

Running back Ezekiel Elliott agrees to one-year deal with Patriots

Andrew Gillis, cleveland.com

Key takeaways from Tony Alford, Buckeye RBs as camp competition heats up

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and Defensive End J.T. Tuimoloau Among 86 Players on Bednarik Award Watch List

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors