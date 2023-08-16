Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The (impending) end of an era for Ohio State athletics

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck give Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith credit for a job well done. They discuss his impact not only in Columbus, but also in helping to shape the Big Ten as we know (or will come to know) it. Smith’s professional presence will eventually be missed, but not before June of 2024.

Then, like Canteen Boy, the Hangout Boys talk camping... As in fall camp/practice(s) for the OSU football team. What are fans learning (and not learning) about this year’s version of the Buckeyes? Does Ryan Day already have a plan in place, or are multiple position battles truly TBD? Can Jim Knowles and Co. put TTUN and UGA in their rearview? These questions and more are surely on the minds of many.

And finally, a look at Big Ten pretenders. These (football) teams are predicted and projected to finish in the middle of the pack in 2023, but could any of them crash the party at or near the top?

