Ohio State recruiting: 2024 cornerback target trending elsewhere

Though the news for the individual in this update isn’t great for Ohio State, the Buckeyes have arguably the best trio of cornerback commits in the country, and that’s something to be really excited about. Anchored by Bryce West, Miles Lockhart, and Aaron Scott, position coach Tim Walton has hit a home run in this current 2024 class and deserves a ton of recognition for being able to keep the top two in-state prospects at home and also being able to land a national prospect as well.

It was critical for the staff to land multiple talents at the position because of the exodus of players that could be leaving Ohio State after this 2023 season. A good problem that comes with development, reloading the room was one of the top priorities for the defensive side of the ball, and the staff has done just that. Three guys as mentioned are in the fold, but four has long been a desired amount, and certainly would make losing a couple to the NFL a little easier when all is said and done.

Black trending towards staying home?

Not even a week ago, five-star 2024 cornerback Kobe Black took to Twitter to share that he was down to just five schools in his recruitment, and kept the Buckeyes in the mix with Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, and LSU rounding out the others. Over the last 24 hours, it looks as if the recruitment for Black is heading a certain direction, and that’s him staying close to home and committing to Texas.

A bevy of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in favor of the Longhorns have been submitted since yesterday, and when they come from the likes of Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong, and others, it’s safe to say there’s strong reason to believe Black will end up in Austin for his college years. Sure, maybe things could change suddenly for any number of reasons, but this recruitment is looking like it’s going to be staying in the Lone Star State and away from the Buckeyes.

Looking elsewhere

Sure, the Buckeyes and any school for that matter would love to add the No. 24 player nationally and the third-ranked cornerback in the class per the 247Sports Composite grades, but that shouldn’t take away from what they’ve already landed. Their current haul is coveted by any top school, and even without another addition is atop of the country regardless.

As for how the staff goes from here, nearly every cornerback the Buckeyes have recruited heavily is either already in the class or committed elsewhere. If a target is that heavily desired of course Ohio State would continue their communication, but there’s no real reason to worry if a fourth cornerback doesn’t commit in the 2024 class. With how much of a player the transfer portal has been, the Buckeyes can look to that in the future for help and will try in the 2025 class to once again stock up.

Fortunately, once again there is a top national ranked cornerback right in Ohio in the next cycle thanks to Dorian Brew.

Though it looks like Kobe Black is going to end up at Texas, this shouldn’t be any cause for concern thanks to a loaded cornerback class.