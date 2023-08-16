Ohio State Football Countdown: 17

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 17 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Jeremy Ruckert’s 17-yard TD vs. Clemson (2021)

Just a beautifully designed play here by Ryan Day to get Jeremy Ruckert wide open for a 17-yard touchdown against Clemson in the 2021 Sugar Bowl. Ruckert caught just three balls for 55 yards in the game, but two of them went for scores. Justin Fields was nothing short of sensational, passing for 385 yards and six TDs en route to a 49-28 win for the Buckeyes as they finally defeated Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Ruckert’s second TD of the game basically put this one away, as his 12-yard score just before halftime made it 35-14 Ohio State — and they never looked back.

Players to Wear the #17 (since 2010):