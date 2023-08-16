Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 16, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Counting Down to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 18
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
OSU guard Vimahi shares how one can help Hawaii wildfire victims
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Coach Frye + OL Talk Fall Camp
Ohio State Athletics
Lessons Learned from Justin Frye about state of Ohio State O-Line halfway through camp (Paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Buckeyes closer to settling offensive line competitions
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Frye on Buckeyes’ O-line | Why is Simmons standing out at LT?
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
‘Physical’ Carson Hinzman building toward starting center role for Buckeyes (Paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Four Buckeyes named to 2023 Lombardi Award watch list
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and Defensive End J.T. Tuimoloau Among 86 Players on Bednarik Award Watch List
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Linebacker Cody Simon is back and better than ever, looking to make an impact in 2023
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Projecting Ohio State’s defensive two-deep midway through camp
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: McNamara, Jones and Dudukovich Named B1G Players to Watch
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: USA vs. Canada Series to Feature 11 Buckeyes
Ohio State Athletics
Wrestling: Mendez Advances to Finals at U20 World Championships
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Did not see this one coming:
