Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 16, 2023

Counting Down to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 18

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

OSU guard Vimahi shares how one can help Hawaii wildfire victims

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Coach Frye + OL Talk Fall Camp

Ohio State Athletics

Lessons Learned from Justin Frye about state of Ohio State O-Line halfway through camp (Paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes closer to settling offensive line competitions

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch





Welcome the newest member of Zone 6, @IBryson13 pic.twitter.com/Cid7EmO6dd — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 15, 2023

Frye on Buckeyes’ O-line | Why is Simmons standing out at LT?

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

‘Physical’ Carson Hinzman building toward starting center role for Buckeyes (Paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Four Buckeyes named to 2023 Lombardi Award watch list

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and Defensive End J.T. Tuimoloau Among 86 Players on Bednarik Award Watch List

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors





Welcome the newest member of BIA, @Jr2Maine pic.twitter.com/GjAAPovZ8Z — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 15, 2023

Linebacker Cody Simon is back and better than ever, looking to make an impact in 2023

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Projecting Ohio State’s defensive two-deep midway through camp

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: McNamara, Jones and Dudukovich Named B1G Players to Watch

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: USA vs. Canada Series to Feature 11 Buckeyes

Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Mendez Advances to Finals at U20 World Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

