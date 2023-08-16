I-80 Football Show: 2023 Season Preview - New Year Six Tier, Part One

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-80 Football Show. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball from New Jersey to California. With USC and UCLA joining the conference in 2024 we’ll integrate them in the show getting a head start on the 16-team conference. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Jim Harbaugh will be on the sideline this season instead of serving a four-game suspension as the NCAA committee denied his agreement with the infractions committee. The NCAA is still bad at managing infractions and will allow this to carry over way longer than it should. If they issue a penalty for 2024 will Jim Harbaugh be at Michigan to serve the suspension or will he pull a Pete Carroll and avoid the sanctions by heading to the NFL?

UCLA enters 2023 coming off its best season in a long time winning nine games while being two points away from a ten-win season. Head Coach Chip Kelly will be tasked with replacing long-time quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and stud running back Zach Charbonnet but he may already have the talent to do it. He secured a major commitment with five-star quarterback Dante Moore and he took Carson Steele in the transfer portal. Steele had 1500+ yards and 14 touchdowns for Ball State late season. The Bruins will need to fix their defensive issues but they have a chance to win nine or ten games before they enter the Big Ten in 2024.

Iowa continues to win games despite having a limited offense but has taken steps to fix its offense via the transfer portal. Ferentz brought in quarterback Cade McNamara from Michigan as well as tight end Erick All, and wide receiver Kaleb Burton from Michigan and Ohio State respectively. They return their entire offensive line as well as running back Kalen Johnson and tight end Luke Lachey. There will be pressure to perform as offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz must score 325 points this season to keep his job. On defense, they should be solid but could take a step back after losing first-round picks Jack Campbell and Lukas Van Ness as well as Riley Moss, and Kevon Merriweather.

In their pit stops Jordan discusses Anthony Richardson being named the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. After the first preseason game, Dante is cautiously optimistic about the Steelers’ offense with Kenny Pickett and George Pickens.

