Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State gets a BOOOOM and a matchup against UCLA

The Buckeyes are officially taking on UCLA in the annual CBS Sports Classic.

By justingolba and Connor Lemons
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at UCLA Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

It is mid-August, but we still have some big Buckeye men’s basketball news. Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State coaching staff have landed their second commitment of the 2024 class, as 3-star forward Colin White joins Juni Mobley in the class.

We discuss the commitment and why it is okay if not every prospect is ranked in the top 30 in the country.

Also, Ohio State is officially playing UCLA in the 2023 CBS Sports Classic. We talk about the Bruins and why they have a lot of work to do with their lineup before the season starts.

