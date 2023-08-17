Ohio State Football Countdown: 16

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 16 days remaining.

Play of the Day: CJ Stroud’s 16-yard TD pass vs. Georgia (2022)

Usually these plays have focused on the receiver making the play — and in this case the wideout on the receiving end is a pretty good one! — but this play by CJ Stroud was simply too good to not be the focus of today’s countdown. We don’t have to talk about how this one ended, but Stroud had a fantastic game overall, passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns against one of the nation’s best defenses. If not for some injuries and a huge missed targeting/hit on a defenseless receiver call, Ohio State likely wins this one largely on the back of the performance by its star quarterback.

Players to Wear the #16 (since 2010):