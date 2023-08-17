Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Counting Down to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 16
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Coach Bailey & TEs Talk Fall Camp
Ohio State Athletics
Videos: Ohio State tight end interviews with Bailey, Stover, Royer, Scott
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
‘Gold’ tight ends give Keenan Bailey plenty of depth for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
On and Off the Field, Ohio State Tight End Gee Scott Feels Je’s “The Best Version of Himself”
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
FINAL 2023 SP+ PROJECTIONS— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 16, 2023
* Top 5: UGA, Ohio St, Mich, Bama, LSU. SHOCKING.
* Avg wins and SOS
* Red River back?
* SP+ hates fun
* A new (frustrating) world for G5s?
* Special teams and clock tweaks
* Border War wins returning productionhttps://t.co/USYYqq1Y97
Who will be OSU’s center? Hinzman and Cutler are staking their claims
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Two Buckeyes have black stripes removed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Dallan Hayden deserves at least a piece of the RB pie in 2023
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
100 Days #TheGame— Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) August 17, 2023
Key camp takeaways from Justin Frye, Ohio State offensive line
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State’s cornerbacks are motivated, confident heading into 2023 season
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Four Buckeyes pushing in training camp to make bigger impact
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
With resurgent summer, dialed in Victor Cutler Jr. coming into his own at Ohio State (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Which position battle is most interesting heading into Ohio State’s 2023 season?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State football places five players in 247Sports’ Top 100 for 2023 season
Raymond Lucas Jr., 247Sports
On the Hardwood
Ohio State commit Juni Mobley impresses Trey Burke in Kingdom League
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: Buckeyes Earn Medals at U20 World Championships
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
August 16, 2023
Loading comments...