Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Counting Down to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 16

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Coach Bailey & TEs Talk Fall Camp

Ohio State Athletics

Videos: Ohio State tight end interviews with Bailey, Stover, Royer, Scott

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

‘Gold’ tight ends give Keenan Bailey plenty of depth for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

On and Off the Field, Ohio State Tight End Gee Scott Feels Je’s “The Best Version of Himself”

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

FINAL 2023 SP+ PROJECTIONS



* Top 5: UGA, Ohio St, Mich, Bama, LSU. SHOCKING.

* Avg wins and SOS

* Red River back?

* SP+ hates fun

* A new (frustrating) world for G5s?

* Special teams and clock tweaks

* Border War wins returning productionhttps://t.co/USYYqq1Y97 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 16, 2023

Who will be OSU’s center? Hinzman and Cutler are staking their claims

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Two Buckeyes have black stripes removed

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Dallan Hayden deserves at least a piece of the RB pie in 2023

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Key camp takeaways from Justin Frye, Ohio State offensive line

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State’s cornerbacks are motivated, confident heading into 2023 season

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Four Buckeyes pushing in training camp to make bigger impact

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

With resurgent summer, dialed in Victor Cutler Jr. coming into his own at Ohio State (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Which position battle is most interesting heading into Ohio State’s 2023 season?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football places five players in 247Sports’ Top 100 for 2023 season

Raymond Lucas Jr., 247Sports

On the Hardwood

Ohio State commit Juni Mobley impresses Trey Burke in Kingdom League

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Buckeyes Earn Medals at U20 World Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

