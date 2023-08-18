Ohio State Football Countdown: 15

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 15 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Curtis Samuel’s walk-off 15-yard TD vs. Michigan (2016)

Maybe the most iconic play from the last decade of Ohio State football, Curtis Samuel’s game-winning 15-yard touchdown run against Michigan in 2016 is imprinted in the minds of Buckeye Nation. The words, “Samuel cuts it back. Ohio State wins!” is all you need to hear to get a vivid picture in your mind of Samuel’s outstretched arms as Ohio State knocked off the Wolverines in double-OT. The play was so legendary that Samuel had his moment made into a commemorative chain.

Players to Wear the #15 (since 2010):