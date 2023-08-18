I-80 Football Show: 2023 Season Preview, New Year’s Six Tier, Part Two

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-80 Football Show. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball from New Jersey to California. With four new teams joining the conference in 2024, we’ll integrate them in the show, getting a head start on the 18-team conference.

After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Football season is right around the corner, it’s time to do some TLC with your significant other before you spend every weekend glued to the couch watching football! Don’t forget to take your significant other on dates — you have Wednesday and Friday nights. Plus, the guys talk fall events and why you should have your wedding in April.

Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst and enters 2023 with Luke Fickell at the helm. Fickell, one of the most successful coaches at the Group of Five level, brings with him Mike Tressel as defensive coordinator and hired Phil Longo from North Carolina to be his offensive coordinator.

Despite the changes, Dante and Jordan expect Wisconsin to be good instantly. They have one of the more talented rosters in the West and an easy schedule. Bolstered by Braelon Allen and SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai, the Badgers could finally have an explosive offense to go with their stout defense. Fickell could take this team to the Big Ten championship in his first year.

Speaking of Wisconsin, former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema is entering his third season at Illinois and has a deep team despite losing some of their star players. Illinois must replace running back Chase Brown and first-round pick Devon Witherspoon, but they should still have one of the best defenses in the nation with Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. on the defensive line.

Despite losing their two best players, they still have good running backs, wide receiver Isaiah Williams and brought in Luke Altmyer to lead the offense. They’ll need Luke to be a better quarterback than what they’ve had previously, but with their defense, they should once again compete for the West division title.

In their pitstops, Jordan hates what going on with the Yankees and believes it’s time to fire Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone. Dante attended his first Major League Baseball game and watched the Guardians get thumped by the Cincinnati Reds.

