Buckeyes make cut for top 2025 tight-end, send best wishes as in-state prospects start season

2025 tight-end target down to six

When it comes to Ohio State’s offensive scheme under Ryan Day, the tight end position probably doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves. Wanting to run the ball effectively, the Buckeyes use a tight end to help anchor the trenches in nearly every formation and many times even deploy two tight ends to really up the offensive attack.

Additionally, the position plays an important role in the passing game even if it’s sometimes under-utilized.

Regardless, the tight-end spot plays an important role in the OSU offense, and therefore recruiting that position in every cycle is a serious need. Fortunately, Ohio State has done a stellar job under first-year position coach Keenan Bailey as he’s been able to land two commitments from Damarion Witten and Max LeBlanc in the 2024 class. Looking ahead, Bailey will likely try to bring in another two at his spot for 2025.

With multiple offers already extended, yesterday the Buckeyes took another step in the right direction with one 2025 target as Emaree Winston released an update on his recruitment. A 6-foot-2, 235-pound athlete, Winston took to his Twitter account to announce he was down to just six schools. With nearly 40 offers to his name, the update shows how seriously he is moving through the process toward a decision.

Making the cut for Winston is USC, UCF, Tennessee, North Carolina, Cincinnati, and Ohio State. The No. 207 player nationally, Winston is the seventh-best tight end in the country per the 247Sports Composite grades, but in the 247Sports rankings alone, he’s nearly a top 100 player (ranked No. 103). Though stars and rankings aren’t everything to Ohio State’s coaches, this is still a player the staff would love to have and would be another big-time tight end get. A Calhoun, Ga. native, the Buckeyes are hoping to pull a talented TE from Georgia for the second time in three cycles following 2023’s Jelani Thurman.

Certainly, there’s still work to be done in this recruitment, but currently, the Buckeyes do own both of the 247Sports crystal ball predictions. If all goes to plan and this is a recruitment that is locked up early, the tight-end recruiting efforts for 2025 will be off to a roaring start.

Quick Hits:

With high school football in Ohio now officially underway, Ohio State’s staff and creative team are doing an incredible job of making prospects feel like a priority even if their attention has now switched to their own seasons. Yesterday, multiple recruiting graphics were sent out wishing players the best as their prep seasons began.

One example, in-state 2025 athlete Amari Valerio-Hudson shared via Twitter that the Buckeyes were wishing him luck. An unranked player right now, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound receiver does currently hold one offer from Ball State. Over the course of these next two seasons though, look for Amari to be a player that works tirelessly for his offer list to grow. Either way, the Buckeyes are paying attention, even if they have yet to offer.