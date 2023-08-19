In Conversation Podcast: College Football Nerds preview Ohio State’s 2023 season

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini is in conversation with one of our regular and smartest guests, Josh from the College Football Nerds. In this episode, Josh helps to put Ohio State’s changes at quarterback and offensive line into perspective while also discussing what the Buckeye defensive is capable of in the second year under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Matt and Josh also talk about how the Buckeyes stack up against Michigan and Penn State in the Big Ten East and amongst the other elites across college football.

