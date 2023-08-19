Ohio State Football Countdown: 14

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 14 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Terry McLaurin’s 14-yard TD vs. Penn State (2017)

It’s crazy to read that scoreboard say 21-3 Penn State before this 14-yard touchdown by Terry McLaurin, and even crazier that Ohio State was able to dig themselves out of such an early hole. The score by McLaurin was the Buckeyes’ first TD of the day, but certainly not the last as they would go on to defeat the Nittany Lions 39-38 in one of the wildest matchups between two teams who seemingly love taking games against each other down to the wire. For McLaurin, it was one of only two catches on the day for 34 yards, but despite only racking up over 1,200 yards over four seasons at Ohio State, the man now dubbed ‘Scary Terry’ has become an absolute force in the NFL.

Players to Wear the #14 (since 2010):