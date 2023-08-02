Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: BOOM goes the dynamite, the Big Ten’s muddy media days, and fall camp storylines

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, the band is reunited, as Chuck returns and brings with him another Tim Walton/Ohio State BOOOOM. He and Josh catch you up on the Buckeyes’ latest recruiting win, as well as what it means in the grand scheme of (2024) things.

The guys then discuss questions, concerns, and general musings arising from Big Ten Media Days. Such as: Does the conference have a culture problem? What is it with these coaches’ egos? And why Jim Harbaugh’s punishment does fit the crime.

And finally, a look at fall camp storylines pertaining to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hangout crew shares who and what they will have a keen eye on throughout the month of August.

Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3