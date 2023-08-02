Ohio State Football Countdown: 31

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 31 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 31-yard TD vs. Georgia (2022)

There’s been a few highlights from this game, so my apologies, but I think most people would agree that the final outcome of the 2022 Peach Bowl would have been different had Marvin Harrison Jr. not been injured on what should have been ruled an illegal hit. Final score notwithstanding, MHJ racked up 106 yards on five catches with two touchdowns against the vaunted Georgia defense, and comes into the new season as far and away the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft — as he should be.

Players to Wear the #31 (since 2010):