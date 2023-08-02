Ohio State loses five-star defensive end, but adds four-star linebacker

Woo, what a day! Yesterday’s emotions ran the gamut when it came to Ohio State football recruiting. Tuesday started the residual good feelings from Aaron Scott’s Sunday commitment and Caleb Houser and I were on the podcast discussing whether that cornerback addition would begin a run of highly-ranked defensive commitments. Well, that idea didn’t last long...

Buckeyes Lose Five-Star EDGE Rusher to Gamecocks

The smoke had been billowing out of Columbia, S.C. over the last few weeks, and finally on Tuesday, the fire was officially lit as five-star defensive end Dylan Stewart committed to play his college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Following his June official visit to Ohio State, Stewart picked up crystal balls from the best recruiting analysts in the country pegging him as a future Buckeye.

However, the No. 13 player in the country and No. 3 EDGE rusher was not-so-slowly swayed to South Carolina by Shane Beamer and his staff, becoming the latest prospect to spurn the Buckeyes after previously being considered a slam dunk to join the OSU class.

This trend has been especially painful when it comes to the EDGE rusher position as position coach Larry Johnson has made a very nasty habit of taking early leads on high-profile national targets before giving way to other schools down the stretch.

All attention now turns to five-star Eddrick Houston who is scheduled to commit on Aug. 22. The No. 22 player nationally, he is categorized as either an interior defensive lineman or EDGE rusher depending on the recruiting service, but most expectations are that he will play outside in college. He is another player that all analysts have pegged as an eventual Buckeye, but with Johnson’s recent lack of success in closing the deal, and three weeks left until his commitment day, I would count on anything until he pulls an Ohio State jersey out of a Georgia bookbag on the 22nd.

Ohio State Adds Northwestern Transfer Linebacker

It wasn’t all bad news for the Buckeyes on Tuesday as the team plugged a hole at linebacker that they unexpectedly had following the commitment of Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa to Notre Dame, despite having been another guy the Buckeyes came down to the wire on.

However, this commitment was somewhat of an unusual one as the player in question is a member of the 2023 recruiting class, but is also arrived in Columbus via the transfer portal. A former four-star prospect from Clayton Ohio, Nigel Glover was the highest-rated commit in Northwestern’s class earlier this year, but following the very serious situation in Evanston that led to Pat Fitzgerald’s firing, Glover found himself looking for a new place to play his college football.

Though Ohio State did not initially offer life-long Buckeye fan Glover, having put on considerable muscle since his recruitment, OSU was in early on his re-recruitment, as were Michigan and Kentucky. However, the Ohio native took advantage of his second chance with his dream school and made his commitment official on Tuesday, just two days before the start of fall camp.

Despite receiving numerous scholarship offers, Glover chose the Buckeyes, despite the fact that they are already at the 85-scholarship limit. That means that Glover will greyshirt this semester before going on scholarship in 2024. However, if he got into Northwestern, I bet they can find him some academic scholarship money somewhere.

Glover joins Arvell Reese in the 2023 linebacker class meaning that unless something dramatically changes, Payton Pierce might be the only LB that the Buckeyes take in 2024.

Quick Hits:

The Buckeyes’ top two players in their 2024 recruiting class are wide receivers Jeremiah Smith (No. 2 nationally) and Mylan Graham (No. 18). However, Bryan Hartline and Ryan Day would like to add a third pass-catcher in the cycle, and their top target has been Jeremiah McClellan for quite some time. The No. 108 player in the country, will make his official commitment on Aug. 13.

McClellan picked up a pair of crystal balls for Ohio State in April, but the vibe on this one has shifted recently. Many assumed that it would come down to OSU and Oregon for the St. Louis native, but his home=state Missouri Tigers have entered the mix lately, joining Georgia and LSU as finalists. With the Buckeyes offering a top-150 WR earlier this week, the writing seems to be on the wall that McClellan will be going elsewhere.

NEW: Commitment locked in for one of the top wide receivers in the country.



More: https://t.co/KtZhlsqotL pic.twitter.com/lA0yoQSMI1 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 1, 2023

As yesterday was Aug. 1, it was the first day that the Buckeyes could extend official scholarship offers to players in the 2024 recruiting class, even though those offers had previously been officially unofficially extended.

All of the players that have already committed got their official offers, including Ohio’s No. 1 recruit, cornerback Bryce West. Like many of the Buckeyes’ targets and commits, West took to social media to celebrate the offer.