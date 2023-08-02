Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day details quarterback competition timeline on the eve of fall camp

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode, we are bringing you uncut audio from Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day’s press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 2 as his team prepares to start its 2023 fall camp the following day. In the media availability, Day discussed a whole host of topics from his plans to determine a starting quarterback to paring back the number of defensive linemen rotating with the 1s, the improvement of the OSU secondary, and much more.

