Ohio State Football Countdown: 13

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 13 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Cade Stover’s 13-yard TD vs. Wisconsin (2022)

That's how you go into the end zone for your first career TD. @cstov8 x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/RIni67XW88 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 25, 2022

Cade Stover has been at Ohio State since 2019, so it is odd to think that his first career touchdown came against Wisconsin in September of 2022. This was one of two receiving TDs for the Buckeye tight end on the day, as he caught four balls in total for 51 yards and the two scores. After just five catches for 76 yards in his OSU tenure heading into 2022 (all of which came in 2021), Stover earned an increased role in Ryan Days offense last season, totaling 36 catches for 406 yards and five TDs. He obviously isn’t going to put up numbers like Brian Hartline’s stable of five-star wide receivers, but Stover will continue to work his way into the game plan in 2023.

Players to Wear the #13 (since 2010):