Ohio State hoping for five-star BOOOOOM on Tuesday

It has been eight whole days since Ohio State last earned a commitment in its 2024 class, and ever so unfortunately for Buckeye Nation, they might have to wait one MORE day for another one.

All sarcasm aside, Ryan Day and position coach Larry Johnson have been waiting to add a stud defensive end in this cycle. They’ve managed to reel in a big fish up the middle in five-star Justin Scott, but they still await an elite edge rusher to join him. Luckily, there seems to be a real good chance that one will finally be coming their way this week.

Five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston is scheduled to make his commitment on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Georgia native will be choosing between Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and USC, having made official visits to all five schools.

Five-Star DL Eddrick Houston will announce his Commitment on Tuesday, August 22nd



The 6’4 270 DL from Buford, GA is ranked as a Top 20 Recruit in the ‘24 Class (No. 4 DL)



Houston is currently ranked as the No. 4 DL and No. 23 overall player per the 247Sports Composite. Taking snaps at both defensive end and tight end for a Buford team that went 11-1 in Georgia’s highest classification, Houston was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-American second team after registering 64 tackles, 11 TFLs, 10 sacks and 15 QB pressures. A multi-sport athlete, Houston also competes in wrestling as well as track and field.

Here is some of what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins had to say of Houston’s abilities:

“Initial get-off can cause plenty of issues for blockers, but has also shown that he can win leverage and active hands while facing high-end competition in the Peach State. Must keep evolving and avoid setbacks (injured labrum winter of 11th grade year), but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays given motor, length and burst (at one point anchored school’s 4x400 squad). Sunday potential as best football appears to still very much be ahead of him.”

As things currently stand, Ohio State appears to be the frontrunner to land Houston’s commitment. They own both of the Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports, from trusted sources nonetheless in Steve Wiltfong and Bill Kurelic, and On3 gives the Buckeyes an 88.1% chance to earn his verbal. If it is in fact Ohio State that gets the nod, it sounds as though Larry Johnson will be a big reason why.

“It’s definitely about Larry Johnson and what he’s been able to do,” Houston told On3’s Chad Simmons back in the spring. “But you’ve also got Ryan Day, an amazing coach and has a great plan for his kids being better people. [...] Coach Johnson, he’s able to develop you on the field — you’ve seen Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa and Chase Young — but also off the field. He can develop you as a person, he’s a religious man, doesn’t curse at you during practice. He just wants to make you a good man and help you think and do right.”

As is always the case with college football recruiting, nothing is set in stone just yet, but there seems to be enough reason to have some cautious optimism here that Houston ends up in Columbus.

Quick Hits

Another 2024 prospect set to make his commitment this week is four-star safety Zaquan Patterson. Hailing out of Hollywood, FL, Patterson comes in as the nation’s No. 3 safety and the No. 77 player in the class overall. With a top school’s list of Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State, one of these programs will be getting a great player when Patterson makes his decision on Saturday. While there are no Crystal Balls currently logged, signs seem to be pointing to Patterson staying at home to play for Florida State, but as previously stated, anything is possible.

