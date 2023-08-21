Ohio State Football Countdown: 12

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 12 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Garrett Wilson’s 12-yard TD vs. Purdue (2021)

There’s a reason that nobody is surprised how well Garrett Wilson’s game has translated to the NFL. Maybe one of the best wide receivers in Ohio State history from a pure talent perspective, Wilson did a little bit of everything for the Buckeyes, including this catch that would’ve counted for six on Sundays as well. This 12-yard touchdown was part of a monster four-score day for Wilson, who took a 51-yard end around to the house in addition to his three receiving TDs. In total, the star WR put up 177 yards from scrimmage as he helped Ohio State beat Purdue, 59-31.

Players to Wear the #12 (since 2010):