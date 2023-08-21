Ryan Day still hasn’t made a starting quarterback decision, but the offensive line seems set

Monday was supposed to be THE day. The day Buckeye fans have been waiting for ever since C.J. Stroud declared for the NFL Draft: Who is the new starting quarterback going to be? Well, turns out no one knows that answer, even still. Here are some overall updates on the team from head coach Ryan Day.

Quarterback battle

Day said the staff is split “almost 50/50” on who the new QB1 should be. He loved using the analogy of a racehorse, comparing one to Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, saying how one would pull ahead, and then the other one would get even right alongside him.

“There’s not one that’s won the job and there’s not one that lost the job,” Day said.

He said the entire team and staff is confident in both guys, and the decision might not even be made in time for the Indiana game. A reporter asked if a decision wasn’t made by the end of this week, would both quarterbacks play in the first game of the season? Day responded, “Yeah, that’s fair to say.”

It was brought up how QB battles in the NFL differ from in college, and Day said it was pretty much the same criteria, but in the NFL, 99% of the time the guy who is the larger contract is going to be the starter. Clearly, that is not a problem in college football.

As for how McCord and Brown are progressing, Day said the passing game is improving in terms of decision-making and staying in the pocket. Obviously, these skills are not learned overnight, and playing in games will truly sharpen them, but it sounded like Day likes what he sees in that area.

Offensive Line Updates

The starters haven’t been named yet for the offensive line, but there has been some leaders. Day said Josh Simmons at left tackle, Donovan Jackson at left guard, Carson Hinzman is “a little ahead of Vic [Cutler]” at center, Matt Jones at right guard and Josh Fryar at right tackle are his projected (yet undeclared) starters. True freshman Luke Montgomery sounds like he will definitely see some playing time as well.

Captain Talk and Block O Recipient

The conversation surrounding the captains was pretty insightful. It was noted how only three were selected this year, whereas in years past there have been double that amount. Day commented on “the gap” that separates those who are voted captains from the other leaders of the team and said the space between Cade Stover and Tommy Eichenberg, then Xavier Johnson, then the rest of the team was substantial.

He said Johnson got the third-most votes, and his being a sixth-year player is huge in terms of leadership and maturity. The fact that he plays offense, defense, and special teams brings a ton of versatility to the team. Johnson was also a walk-on who earned a scholarship and had two huge touchdowns last season, one against Notre Dame and one against Georgia. Day had high praises for the Swiss army knife.

Random notes

In fall camp he was surprised by the offensive line’s progress and the depth at defensive end. Jim Knowles said J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Kenyatta Jackson, and Caden Curry are as good as any DE in the country.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate continues to impress Day, especially after everything he has gone through. Tate lost his mother earlier this summer in a Chicago shooting. The freshman has exhibited a ton of maturity according to Day.

The starting kicker has been decided but not announced to the team and therefore the media.

The defense is more aggressive this season; overall bigger size-wise, and seems to be getting more touches.

Jim Knowles said Sonny Styles has solidified himself as a starting safety along with Lathan Ransom, but Ja’Had Carter, Josh Proctor, and Malik Hartford are still competing for the other starting spot.

Stay tuned... maybe next week will be the BIG announcement. Or not.