Uncut Podcast: Still no starting quarterback, but we’ve got offensive tackles and Sonny Styles

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowle’s Monday, Aug. 21 press conference. Day opens the presser admitting that he hasn’t yet determined who will start for the team at quarterback. However, rather than viewing that as a negative, he says it is a byproduct of both guys playing well enough to earn the spot.

However, things appear to be solidifying on the offensive line as Day said that the likely starting tackles will be Josh Simmons on the left and Josh Fryar on the right with Carson Hinzman at center. Knowles also confirmed that Sonny Styles will start at safety and that the young defensive lineman will have major roles.

