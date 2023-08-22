Ohio State Football Countdown: 11

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 11 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Ohio State scores 11 touchdowns vs. Toledo (2022)

It’s not often that a football team puts up nearly 80 points in a game, but Ohio State did exactly that when they scored a whopping 11 touchdowns against Toledo this past season. Of course, the usual suspects had their days: C.J. Stroud passed for 367 yards and five touchdowns, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka each had over 100 yards receiving and combined for three scores, but the more fun part of the box score are the lesser known guys getting in on the action. Jayden Ballard scored on a long 72-yard TD to give him over 100 receiving yards on the day as well, while Dallan Hayden and TC Caffey each scored their first career TDs — Caffey being a walk-on.

