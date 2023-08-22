I-80 Football Show: 2023 Season Preview - The Pac-12 Wing

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-80 Football Show. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball from New Jersey to California. With four new teams joining the conference in 2024, we’ll integrate them in the show, getting a head start on the 18-team conference.

After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

In this episode, Jordan has something to get off his chest. He questions why the national media continues to be inconsistent in their coverage. The concerns they have for Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama are not echoed with Penn State despite all four teams replacing multi-year starters. The national media does not know ball.

Continuing their 2023 season preview, the guys get into Oregon and Washington — the newest additions to the Big Ten conference after agreeing to join the conference in 2024 along with UCLA and USC.

Oregon is coming off of a solid first year with first-year head coach Dan Lanning, who got the best out of transfer quarterback Bo Nix. After winning nine games in 2023, the Ducks hope to contend for the final Pac-12 title and a College Football Playoff berth, but Jordan thinks they may fall behind some of the other teams. Can Lanning continue to get the best out of Nix and win the conference before joining the Big Ten?

Washington is another program that was successful under a first-year head coach. Kalen Deboer reunited with former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and ran the nation’s second best offense overall and best passing offense. Their defense, especially their secondary, took a step back from their standard, but there is reason to believe they will be a better defense in 2023.

Was Michael Penix’s resurgence real? If so, expect Penix Jr. to be a Heisman finalist and maybe even take home the award. Washington is one of two Pac-12 teams to ever make the four-team playoff, and they’ll be in the mix to be the final team to make it from the Pac-12.

In their weekly pitstop, Jordan and Dante have a message on mental health! A lot of people are having a rough year, so make sure to cherish your family and friends. It’s okay to pursue therapy and take care of your mental health!

