Silver Bullets Podcast: Absences, captains, more black stripes, B1G East predictions

There’s always so much news to get to as the season’s about to start. With so much to discuss, we started this week’s show with the bad news first. Two Buckeyes will not see the field in 2023 — tight end Bennett Christian, because of testing positive for a banned substance, and linebacker Kourt Williams II, with torn ACL. We wish both players the best of luck in getting back on the field.

In better news, Ohio State named its 2023 captains, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the choices. We discussed why Cade Stover, Tommy Eichenberg, and Xavier Johnson were the perfect choices and why it’s good to put the rotating captain nonsense in the rearview mirror. Johnson also earned the right to wear the Block O jersey this upcoming season, and that was also the perfect choice. The only thing that might be more appropriate is if they let him wear an X on his jersey.

There was a slew of new black stripe removals, including several freshman receivers. Brian Hartline just keeps getting standout talent.

As an aside, we discuss OSU commit Air Noland’s first game of the season in a big early-season matchup and Michael gives an unscientific scouting report.

Finally, we made our predictions for how the Big Ten East will shake out by the end of the 2023 season. While we were in lockstep a week ago with our B1G West picks, there were multiple variations this week that should make things interesting as we watch how the season unfolds. Ohio State fans will be rooting for Chip to be more correct than Michael on this one.

We’ll be here with you every week from now until the end of the 2023 Ohio State football season. We’d love to hear from you, so please reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.

