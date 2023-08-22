Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 22, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

Countdown to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 11

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day still hasn’t made a starting quarterback decision, but the offensive line seems set

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Key takeaways from Ryan Day on Ohio State QB competition, offensive line

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Jim Knowles Feels Sonny Styles Brings a “Whole Other Dynamic” to Ohio State as Starting Nickel Safety

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Day still undecided between McCord, Brown | Both QBs could play in opener

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Josh Simmons, Josh Fryar set to start at tackle spots for OSU

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

What Jim Knowles press conference tells us about Buckeyes defensive depth chart (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Why does Ohio State only have three captains this season?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Listen to Ryan Day and Jim Knowles’ full press conference here: s

Ohio State’s Ryan Day outlines plan for play-calling for this season

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Five Buckeyes name to preseason AP All-American teams

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Chip Trayanum has earned more carries at running back in 2023

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Know Your Buckeyes: Breaking down the somewhat new-look Ohio State offense

Reece Comfort, Land-Grant Holy Land

Johnson to Wear Honorable Block “O” Jersey This Season

Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern

You’re Nuts: Which Week 0 college football game are you most excited for?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Michigan self-imposes a suspension for Jim Harbaugh

Andrew Gillis, cleveland.com

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestler Sasso ‘steadily improving’ after shooting

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Golf: Neal Shipley Finishes Runner-up at US Amateur

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Trio Make 2023 Big Ten Players to Watch List

Ohio State Athletics

What Back-to-School Looks Like for Student Athletes

Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern

RJ Day, son of Ohio State coach Ryan Day, gets first Division I offer

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

