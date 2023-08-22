Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 22, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Countdown to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 11
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day still hasn’t made a starting quarterback decision, but the offensive line seems set
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Key takeaways from Ryan Day on Ohio State QB competition, offensive line
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Jim Knowles Feels Sonny Styles Brings a “Whole Other Dynamic” to Ohio State as Starting Nickel Safety
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Day still undecided between McCord, Brown | Both QBs could play in opener
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Josh Simmons, Josh Fryar set to start at tackle spots for OSU
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
What Jim Knowles press conference tells us about Buckeyes defensive depth chart (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Why does Ohio State only have three captains this season?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Listen to Ryan Day and Jim Knowles’ full press conference here: s
Ohio State’s Ryan Day outlines plan for play-calling for this season
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Five Buckeyes name to preseason AP All-American teams
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State’s Chip Trayanum has earned more carries at running back in 2023
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Know Your Buckeyes: Breaking down the somewhat new-look Ohio State offense
Reece Comfort, Land-Grant Holy Land
Johnson to Wear Honorable Block “O” Jersey This Season
Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern
You’re Nuts: Which Week 0 college football game are you most excited for?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Michigan self-imposes a suspension for Jim Harbaugh
Andrew Gillis, cleveland.com
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State wrestler Sasso ‘steadily improving’ after shooting
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Golf: Neal Shipley Finishes Runner-up at US Amateur
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Soccer: Trio Make 2023 Big Ten Players to Watch List
Ohio State Athletics
What Back-to-School Looks Like for Student Athletes
Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern
RJ Day, son of Ohio State coach Ryan Day, gets first Division I offer
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
And now for something completely different...
