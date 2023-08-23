Ohio State Football Countdown: 10

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 10 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Marcus Baugh’s 10-yard TD vs. Maryland (2017)

Going to be honest with you: The options for specifically 10-yard touchdown highlights from Ohio State over the past few years are slim pickings. It was either this or another play from the Georgia game, but we’ve already seen enough of that during this countdown. I think this might be Marcus Baugh’s third highlight of this countdown as well, as this score was part of an easy 62-14 drubbing of Maryland in 2017. J.T. Barrett threw for 261 yards and ran for another 59 with four total TDs. Ohio State also scored a defensive TD in this one, with Jerome Baker returning a fumble recovery 20 yards to the house.

Players to Wear the #10 (since 2010):