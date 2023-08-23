Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 23, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Countdown to Kickoff

Ohio State Football Countdown: 10

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Business Is BOOOOOOMING!

BOOM! Ohio State lands five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Eddrick Houston has Committed to Ohio State!



The 6’4 270 DL from Buford, GA chose the Buckeyes over USC, Clemson, Georgia, & Alabama



“Columbus here I come!”https://t.co/1ZYIm5wm0W pic.twitter.com/KDXw6Gut7s — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 22, 2023

What Eddrick Houston’s commitment means for Larry Johnson, Ohio State

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Analyzing impact as five-star Eddrick Houston commits to Ohio State

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Five-star DE Eddrick Houston is a Buckeye: The impact

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

What Eddrick Houston’s commitment means to Ohio State football

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

What’s next for Ohio State after landing five-star Eddrick Houston

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Five-star Eddrick Houston has plenty to say right after announcing he is a Buckeye

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Social media reacted after 5-star DE Eddrick Houston announced his commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

Quick Hits: Carnell Tate Stocks Are off the Chsrts, Ohio State Coaches and Players Praise Xavier Johnson and Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka Will Be Explosive in 2023

Chase Brown, Garrick Hodge and Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Brian Hartline raving about depth, talent in Buckeyes wide receiver room

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Hartline: Carnell Tate to play ‘Very meaningful reps’ (plus Hartline video interview)

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Key Takeaways as Jim Knowles evaluates defensive training camp

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Luke Montgomery ‘going to play’ during freshman season for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Ja’Had Carter, Arvell Reese have black stripes removed

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has wrist surgery ahead of 2023 NFL season

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

What is the biggest surprise of the college football AP top 25 preseason rankings?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State names Nebraska’s Walter ‘Ted’ Carter Jr. as new president

Max Filby, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State alum Neal Shipley finishes runner-up at 123rd US Amateur

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

