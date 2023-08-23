Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 23, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Countdown to Kickoff
Ohio State Football Countdown: 10
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Business Is BOOOOOOMING!
BOOM! Ohio State lands five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
BREAKING: Five-Star DL Eddrick Houston has Committed to Ohio State!— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 22, 2023
The 6’4 270 DL from Buford, GA chose the Buckeyes over USC, Clemson, Georgia, & Alabama
“Columbus here I come!”https://t.co/1ZYIm5wm0W pic.twitter.com/KDXw6Gut7s
What Eddrick Houston’s commitment means for Larry Johnson, Ohio State
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Analyzing impact as five-star Eddrick Houston commits to Ohio State
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Five-star DE Eddrick Houston is a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
What Eddrick Houston’s commitment means to Ohio State football
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
What’s next for Ohio State after landing five-star Eddrick Houston
Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports
Five-star Eddrick Houston has plenty to say right after announcing he is a Buckeye
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Social media reacted after 5-star DE Eddrick Houston announced his commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
On the Gridiron
Quick Hits: Carnell Tate Stocks Are off the Chsrts, Ohio State Coaches and Players Praise Xavier Johnson and Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka Will Be Explosive in 2023
Chase Brown, Garrick Hodge and Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Brian Hartline raving about depth, talent in Buckeyes wide receiver room
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Hartline: Carnell Tate to play ‘Very meaningful reps’ (plus Hartline video interview)
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Key Takeaways as Jim Knowles evaluates defensive training camp
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Luke Montgomery ‘going to play’ during freshman season for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s Ja’Had Carter, Arvell Reese have black stripes removed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has wrist surgery ahead of 2023 NFL season
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
What is the biggest surprise of the college football AP top 25 preseason rankings?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State names Nebraska’s Walter ‘Ted’ Carter Jr. as new president
Max Filby, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State alum Neal Shipley finishes runner-up at 123rd US Amateur
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
