Ohio State’s preseason Heisman Trophy favorites

For the first time in forever, Ohio State comes into the 2023 season with a true quarterback battle. As a result, there are no Buckeyes within the top 10 of betting favorites for this year’s Heisman Trophy, which has become almost exclusively a quarterback award. Six of the last seven honorees have been QBs, with the lone outlier being Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020.

Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a handful of Ohio State players that have a chance to win this year’s Heisman Trophy, including whichever guy gets the nod to start at QB. Lets take a look where this year’s crop of Buckeyes stand among preseason Heisman hopefuls.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ohio State players with Heisman Trophy odds

Marvin Harrison Jr. (+2000)

(+2000) Kyle McCord (+2200)

(+2200) Devin Brown (+3500)

(+3500) TreVeyon Henderson (+4000)

(+4000) Emeka Egbuka (+10000)

To nobody’s surprise, the Ohio State player with the best odds to win this year’s Heisman Trophy is none other than Marvin Harrison Jr., as the superstar wide receiver has the best odds in the country of any non-quarterback at +2000. The next two guys are both of the Buckeyes potential starting QBs, with Vegas seemingly believing that Kyle McCord (+2200) will win the job over Devin Brown (+3500). Rounding out the group are TreVeyon Henderson (+4000), who has the second-best odds of any running back behind only Michigan’s Blake Corum and the third-best non-QB odds nationally overall, as well as wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as a longshot.

Overall Top 10: (all are QBs)

Caleb Williams - USC (+450)

- USC (+450) Jayden Daniels - LSU (+1100)

- LSU (+1100) Quinn Ewers - Texas (+1300)

- Texas (+1300) Carson Beck - Georgia (+1400)

- Georgia (+1400) Cade Klubnik - Clemson (+1400)

- Clemson (+1400) Jordan Travis - Florida State (+1400)

- Florida State (+1400) Drake Maye - North Carolina (+1600)

- North Carolina (+1600) Michael Penix Jr. - Washington (+1600)

- Washington (+1600) Sam Hartman - Notre Dame (+1600)

- Notre Dame (+1600) Bo Nix - Oregon (+1600)

I wasn’t joking when I said the Heisman Trophy has become a quarterback award, as each of the top 10 betting favorites heading into the season play the position. After taking home the honor last season, Caleb Williams returns once again as the top dog. He will be looking to follow up a 4,500-plus-yard passing output in 2022, wherein he threw 42 touchdowns to just five picks and also ran for another 382 yards and 10 TDs. He will have to do so without last year’s top target Jordan Addison, who was taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As far as value goes here, my eye is drawn to Michael Penix Jr. at Washington. Formerly at Indiana, Penix was finally able to stay healthy in 2022, and did so to the tune of over 4,600 passing yards with 31 TDs to eight INTs in his first season with the Huskies. Kalen DeBoer’s group returns a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan from an offense that averaged 39.7 points per game and finished second in FBS in total offense at 515.8 yards per game. In a Pac-12 that isn’t exactly known for its defense, Penix is going to put up some big numbers in 2023 on a team that could content for a conference title.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.